Man injured in Panchkula hit-and-run accident succumbs

After fighting for life for eight days, a 70-year-old man, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Majri Chowk on June 16, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The unidentified man, who used to beg at Majri Chowk and spent nights at the nearby bus stop, was found injured around 11.30 am on June 16 by a labourer.

The injured man was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he remained under treatment for eight days before succumbing to his injuries.

Following a complaint by the labourer, Mohinder, a resident of Kharak Mangoli, the driver of the unknown vehicle was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station. Investigation is underway to arrest the accused.