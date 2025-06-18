Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Man kidnapped over money dispute in Mohali, rescued within hours

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 18, 2025 09:42 AM IST

The incident took place around 9 am when the victim Inderjit Singh was on his way to work and reached Sector 82, Mohali

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Mohali police has registered a case against the accused under Sections 109, 140(3), and 351(2) of the BNS. (File)
A man was allegedly kidnapped outside the Daily Post office in Sector 82 on Tuesday morning over a financial dispute, said police, adding that the victim was rescued within hours.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Malik, Sahil, Narender Kumar and Akash Bhalla . The incident took place around 9 am when the victim Inderjit Singh was on his way to work.

In her complaint to police, victim’s wife Gurinder Kaur said a group of men intercepted Inderjit’s vehicle and abducted him after physically assaulting him.

The accused allegedly blocked Inderjit’s car, dragged him out, thrashed him in public and kidnapped him. The motive is said to be a long-standing financial dispute between the victim and the accused, said police.

After receiving the complaint, Mohali police launched an immediate search operation and successfully rescued Inderjit Singh. Station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said, “All three main accused have been arrested and were rounded off within hours. Our team responded without delay, ensuring the victim’s safe recovery.” A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109, 140(3), and 351(2) of the BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man kidnapped over money dispute in Mohali, rescued within hours
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
