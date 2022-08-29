Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held

Published on Aug 29, 2022 04:00 AM IST

The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening

The accused intercepted the victim on her way to school and took her to a slum area where he sexually assaulted her. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday.

The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. Later, she found out that the accused had kidnapped and raped the girl.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Neha Saini said, “The accused intercepted the victim on her way to school and took her to a slum area where he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened the victim, and warned her against telling anybody about the assault.”

A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape. A case was registered at the Sohana police station under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her to marry), 376 (3) (raping a woman under 12 years of age ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The accused will be produced before court on Monday.

