chandigarh news

Man killed as bike crashes into stationary truck in Ludhiana

The victim was in Ludhiana to visit his brother-in-law when his bike crashed into a stationary truck, which had been wrongly parked
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The Ludhiana Police have arrested the driver of the truck. The bike rider was killed on the spot. (Representative Image/HT File)

A bike-borne man was killed after he crashed into a wrongly parked stationary truck in Katani Kalan on Thursday evening.

The truck driver, Nishan Singh of Amritsar, has been arrested and his truck seized. The impact of the collision was so strong that the victim, Chandan Sharma of Mohali, was killed on the spot.

The victim’s brother, Murari, said Chandan, 34, had come to Ludhiana to visit his brother-in-law.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilbag Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 304 A ( Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the truck driver.

