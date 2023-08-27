A 46-year-old man, who was in the city for his father’s check up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), was mowed down by a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus near the bus stop in front of the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Man in city for father’s check-up mowed down by bus in Chandigarh

The deceased was identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Ludhiana. As per information, he was walking towards PGI from Sector 14/12 road when the bus was coming from Sector 12 bus stop ran over him.

The driver, it is presumed, had failed to see the pedestrian, thus leading to the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was dragged under the bus for almost 100 metres before the driver stopped on hearing people’s shrieks.

A passerby informed the police, who rushed the victim to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, in an ambulance, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been kept in the hospital’s mortuary.

Sub-inspector Jaskaran, the investigating officer, said, “We have taken the driver Arvinder Singh in custody and got his medical conducted from GMSH-16. We will register the case in Sector 11 police station after completing the legal proceedings. We have informed the family of the deceased.”

