Man killed in clash between rival groups in Ludhiana

One person was killed in a clash between two rival groups in Gidderwindi village due to an old feud, police said on Tuesday, adding that two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, seven persons have been booked on charges of murder and rioting. The victim has been identified as Baljit Singh of Gidderwindi village.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Singh, Daljit Singh alias Pilla, Sameer Singh, Kuljit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Arsdeep Singh alias Alsi, and Sukhpreet Singh alias Misri, all from Dalla village in Jagraon. Of these, Ajay and Sukhpreet have been arrested.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed on the statement of the victim’s father, Mehal Singh, from Gidderwindi village.

According to the complainant, his son was working at a tent house with Sukhpreet, who had a rivalry with several members of Dalla village. On October 4, Misri invited Baljit to his nephew’s birthday party. Baljit, along with his friends, visited Dalla village. However, the situation took a violent turn when the accused came there. They had come prepared with sharp-edged weapons, and a confrontation escalated after that. The clash resulted in Baljit sustaining severe injuries, and he was rushed to hospital. He died on October 9.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh said that the police were alerted after Baljit died.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Hathur police station under sections 302, 120B, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police stated that two accused have been arrested and they have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

