Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali’s Majra village

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 20, 2023 02:46 AM IST

An eyewitness reported that he was taking a walk on the Kurali-Siswan Road on Sunday, when he witnessed a speeding Tata Safari hit a man who was standing on the roadside near the Kadi Majra bus stand

A speeding Tata Safari claimed the life of a man standing on the roadside near Kadi Majra bus stand in Majri village on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Devi Lal, 48, a resident Sialba village in Majri tehsil.

Ravi Rathore, a resident of Majri, reported that he was taking a walk on the Kurali-Siswan Road on Sunday, when he witnessed a speeding Tata Safari hit a man who was standing on the roadside near the Kadi Majra bus stand.

Upon approaching the scene, Ravi identified the injured man as Devi Lal. He was immediately taken to the civil hospital in Kurali. But due to his critical condition, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

In the meantime, the SUV driver fled the scene.

Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said they had booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. He said they had obtained the car’s registration number and will nab the driver soon.

