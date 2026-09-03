Man kills 19-year-old daughter suspecting ‘affair’, buries body in Amritsar

A man allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter, Navneet Kaur, suspecting she was in a relationship with a man, and buried the body in a pit dug behind their house in Mattewal village of Amritsar district.

The accused, Hardyal Singh, fled the house after committing the crime and remains absconding. (HT)

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The crime came to light on Wednesday after Navneet’s mother, Sarabjit Kaur, returned home and found her missing. Police, on being informed, reached the spot and noticed freshly dug earth behind the house. A search with the help of a JCB machine led to the recovery of the body from a pit nearly three feet deep.

The accused, Hardyal Singh, fled the house after committing the crime and remains absconding.

According to Sarabjit Kaur’s statement to the police, she had gone to her parental home amid an ongoing family dispute.

On the evening of August 31, Navneet called Sarabjit and told her that the accused was digging a pit behind the house. Her phone was switched off soon afterwards, Sarabjit said.

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{{^usCountry}} When Sarabjit returned home on Tuesday and asked about her daughter, the accused allegedly told her that he had sent her somewhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Sarabjit returned home on Tuesday and asked about her daughter, the accused allegedly told her that he had sent her somewhere. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspecting that something was amiss, Sarabjit began looking for her daughter. Remembering Navneet’s phone call about the pit, she went behind the house and noticed freshly dug, loose soil and subsequently informed the police.

Sarabjit told police that about eight months ago, another daughter had married against the family’s wishes, following which tensions had persisted in the household. Against this backdrop, the accused allegedly suspected that Navneet was also involved in a relationship with a young man, she added.

Sarabjit said she had left for her parental home on August 25 because of continuing domestic disputes.

Mattewal station house officer (SHO) Daljit Singh said a case had been registered against the accused on the basis of Sarabjit’s statement. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances of the murder and motive are expected to become clear after the accused is arrested,” he said.