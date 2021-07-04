Man kills four family members of daughter’s lover in Punjab

A man from Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Sunday allegedly murdered four family members of a boy with whom his daughter was in a relationship. The accused has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh who hails from Batala’s Balarwal village. Sukhjinder got enraged after becoming aware of his daughter’s relationship with Germanjeet Singh, a resident of the same village.

Sukhjinder allegedly reached the farm belonging to Germanjeet Singh’s family on Sunday morning. Germanjeet was with his father Sukhwinder at the farm. Sukhjinder got into a verbal altercation with both of them and allegedly fired at them killing Sukhwinder on the spot and injuring Germanjeet, the police told news agency PTI.

Germanjeet’s grandfather Mangal Singh, uncle Jasbir Singh, cousin Babandeep and another relative Jashan reached the spot shortly after the incident. Sukhjinder Singh also fired at them resulting in the deaths of Mangal Singh, Jasbir Singh and Babandeep.

Germanjeet Singh and Jashan are out of danger according to the police. Batala superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said a case has been registered and all efforts are being made to nab Sukhjinder Singh, who is absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON