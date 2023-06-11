Man kills wife, her 2 brothers over family discord in Hisar

A man allegedly killed his wife and her two brothers with his licensed revolver over a family discord in Hisar’s Krishna Nagar on Sunday, said the police.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the accused, Rakesh Pandit, had been fighting with his wife for the past couple of days and she had called her brothers on Sunday to intervene into the matter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims have been identified as Suman and her two brothers — Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar — of Dhanana village in Bhiwani. The duo had come to Hisar on Sunday morning to intervene into a fight between the couple.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the accused, Rakesh Pandit, had been fighting with his wife for the past couple of days and she had called her brothers on Sunday to intervene into the matter.

“The accused had fired shots at his wife and her two brothers, leaving them dead. A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot and a murder case has been registered against Rakesh. He will be nabbed soon,” the SP added.

According to the police, Suman wanted to go to her parental home with her kids during their summer vacations and Rakesh opposed the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the accused fled the spot along with his children — two boys and a girl. The neighbours said the kids had visited his house and requested them to intervene into their parents’ dispute. When they visited his house, the accused fired shots at his wife and her two brothers, leaving them dead.

Victims’ father Rajender Singh said his daughter got married to Rakesh Pandit in 2007 and since then he has been torturing her.

“On Saturday night also, he brutally thrashed my daughter and I had sent my sons to bring back Suman. He had opened fire at my daughter a few years ago also, but we didn’t file a complaint for the kids’ sake,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the entire incident was captured in CCTV footage and they have recovered the DVR of the cameras. “The victims’ bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the civil hospital,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON