Man loses bike to miscreant outside Jagraon court complex

A miscreant robbed a Sidhwan Bet resident of his bike in broad daylight near Court Complex in Jagraon and injured him with a sharp edged weapon on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11am when complainant Ranjot Singh of village Jandi of Sidhwan Bet area was waiting for his mother near the parking area of the Jagraon court complex .

Ranjot stated that he along with his mother had come to the court complex. While he was sitting on his bike and waiting for his mother, a man approached him and asked him to hand over the keys of the bike to him.When he resisted, the accused injured him with a sharp edged weapon and drove away on his motorcycle towards Malak Chowk.

After the miscreant left the place he alerted the police. The city Jagraon police have registered a case under section 379 B of IPC against an unidentified person and are trying to trace the accused by scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area.

