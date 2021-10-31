Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man, mother killed, wife injured in Sangrur mishap

A 42-year-old man and his mother were killed while his wife sustained injuries when their car collided with a tractor-trailer from the rear near Khurana village on the Sangrur-Patiala road on Saturday morning
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 42-year-old man and his mother were killed while his wife sustained injuries when their car collided with a tractor-trailer from the rear near Khurana village on the Sangrur-Patiala road on Saturday morning.

They were rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital where doctors declared Deepak Kumar, 42 and his mother Reeta Rani, 70, residents of Sangrur, brought dead. Deepak’s wife Deepika, 40, received injuries in the mishap and is undergoing treatment.

Sanjay Kumar, a close family friend, said the family was returning from Patiala in an Alto car after paying obeisance at the Kali Mata Temple.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver of the tractor-trailer at the Sadar police station.

