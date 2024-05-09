 Man murdered in Jalandhar village, 2 held - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Man murdered in Jalandhar village, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 09, 2024 07:28 AM IST



The Jalandhar police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a man, solving the case within 24 hours.

The Jalandhar police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a man, solving the case within 24 hours. (HT Photo)
The Jalandhar police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a man, solving the case within 24 hours. (HT Photo)

Joint commissioner Sandeep Sharma said the police had received information regarding foul smell emanating from a locked house in Gadaipur village. Subsequently, police teams reached the spot and found the body of Vinod Kumar, alias Nakul Kumar, stuffed inside a bed in the upper portion of the house.

Acting on the basis of technical evidence, Himachali Devi and Sanoj Kumar, both of the same village, were caught. According to the police, Himachali confessed that she, with the help of Sanoj Kumar, killed Vinod as he had been “maligning her image” due to some personal issues.

Sharma said the accused served the victim a drink laced with some poisonous substance, resulting in his death. The accused fled the spot after stuffing his body in the bed.

The police have not detected any criminal background of the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man murdered in Jalandhar village, 2 held

Follow Us On