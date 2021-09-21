Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man on the run after raping relative at her Zirakpur house

In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused visited their house on Sunday and stayed back for the night. He had drinks with her husband, and later in the night raped her
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station. (Shutterstock)

Police are on the lookout for a man who raped his relative while visiting her house in Lohgarh, Zirakpur, on Sunday night.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused visited their house on Sunday and stayed back for the night. He had drinks with her husband, and later in the night raped her.

After threatening her against revealing the matter to anyone, he left the house.

In the morning, the woman narrated the incident to her husband, following which they approached the police.

“A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigation for his arrest is underway,” said investigating officer Mandeep Singh.

