Man opens fire in front of Punjab ex-MLA’s house in Delhi; FIR registered

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation after a man allegedly opened fire in front of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra’s house in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday, officials said. It has come out in the initial enquiry that some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled, officials said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Around 6.45 pm, an information was received regarding firing in front of the house of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA of Faridkot, Punjab, in Punjabi Bagh area. No one received any injury in the incident,” said a senior police officer.

“The teams from the Punjabi Bagh police station reached the spot and started an investigation. An FIR has been registered,” he added. Some empty cartridges have been found on the spot, police said.

It has come out in the initial enquiry that some people had fired in the air in front of the house and fled, they said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. The crime team has been called on the spot for a thorough inspection,” the officer said.