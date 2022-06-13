Man out of fuel, robs 14-year-old of scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road

A 14-year-old girl was robbed of her scooter by a man near Chhat light point on Airport Road on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Jasleen Kaur, a resident of I-block, Aerocity, was riding her Honda Activa back home after visiting a grocery store.

“On her way back home, she spotted a man, in his 50s, standing on the roadside with a scooter. Considering that he may need some help, she stopped near the man. But he first tried to snatch her mobile phone and then threatened her that he had a pistol in his possession and drove off with her scooter, leaving his own behind,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Navneet Singh Mahal.

The girl informed her father, who further alerted the police. The DSP said the registration number of the man’s scooter was fake and on further investigation, the two-wheeler was found to be stolen from Amritsar.

“The accused’s scooter had run out of fuel, so he left it there and snatched the other one. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.