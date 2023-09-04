Man held for robbery bid at jewellery shop in Panchkula’s Kalka

Posing as a customer, a man tried to rob a jeweller of a gold chain at his shop in Kalka on Saturday.

The accused was arrested and was produced before the duty court in Panchkula. He was sent to two-day police remand.

The accused, identified as Sumit Gupta of Nalagarh, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, was nabbed on the spot.

Complainant Nikhil Bhatt of Kalka said he owned a jewellery shop in Kalka. On Saturday evening, Sumit came to his shop and asked for a gold chain. When he showed him one, Sumit used pepper spray on him and tried to flee but other people present there got hold of him and informed the police.

The accused was arrested and booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 392 (robbery) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before the duty court on Sunday and was sent to two-day police remand.

