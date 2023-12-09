Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man posing as senior public servant nabbed in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, originally hailing from Dhuri, Sangrur; he runs a marriage bureau in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Police arrested a Kharar resident for posing as a VIP on Thursday.

The accused was driving a Toyota Fortuner accompanied by a pilot car, a Maruti Gypsy, equipped with unauthorised hooter and PCR lights on the roof. Both vehicles were seized.

The accused was driving a Toyota Fortuner accompanied by a pilot car, a Maruti Gypsy, equipped with unauthorised hooter and PCR lights on the roof. Both vehicles were seized.

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh, originally hailing from Dhuri, Sangrur. He runs a marriage bureau in Sunny Enclave. He was nabbed at a police check-post in Kharar.

Police booked him under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

