Man rescuing accident victims on Shimla highway struck by speeding truck, killed

A 23-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit him while he was rescuing the victims of an accident on the Panchkula-Shimla highway on Friday night.

The victim, Shiv Bahadur, was a resident of Colony Number 4, Chandigarh, and worked as a helper with a vehicle recovery van’s driver.

The driver, Om Parkash, told the police that he had been operating the recovery van from the Manimajra motor market for the past 15 years.

The owner of the vehicle is Amarjeet Singh and his son Vikramjeet looks after the recovery service business.

Parkash said Vikramjeet got a call at 9.25pm on Friday that a Toyota Innova had overturned on the Panchkula-Shimla highway.

Therefore, he and helper Shiv Bahadur reached the spot, where police personnel were already present for help and maintaining traffic.

Around 10.50pm, they noticed a speeding truck coming from Parwanoo, but it did not stop even after being signalled by the police. The truck ended up hitting a police motorcycle, before striking Shiv Bahadur.

He was taken to the government hospital in Kalka, but declared dead by doctors. The truck driver fled the spot on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.

The victim is survived by his parents and siblings. He had celebrated his 23rd birthday only two days ago.

Truck claims biker’s life in Dera Bassi

Mohali A 28-year-old man on his way to attend a marriage was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Dera Bassi on Friday.

The victim was identified as Motilal, a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula.

He was hit head-on by the truck near Bhagwanpura village, according to his brother Jaipal.

Motilal was later declared brought dead at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

The truck driver, Gurvinder Singh, of Dera Bassi, was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC on Jaipal’s complaint. He was arrested and later granted bail.

Two Mohali men killed in Chandigarh mishaps

Chandigarh Two men were killed while one girl was seriously injured in two accidents in Chandigarh on Friday night.

Police said Naina, 18, a resident of Jhampur in Mohali, and her father Rajesh Kumar, 45, were found injured on the Maloya-Jhampur road past midnight.

While Rajesh was declared brought dead on being taken to hospital, Naina is battling for her life. Police said the two were returning home when a tractor-trailer hit their Activa before driving off.

In the other accident, Laxmi Kant, 32, of Nayagaon in Mohali was killed after an unidentified car hit his bike around 11pm near Sector 11. Police have registered FIRs in both cases, and are trying to trace the accused drivers.

