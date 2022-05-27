Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked

Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot.

The police said the complainant claimed that he made the video of the drug peddler following the appeal by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to expose smugglers and sellers.

Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said Rajan Jaiswal, a resident of Dhakoli, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers. He went to the slum as a decoy and demanded cannabis worth ₹100 from the peddler. When his friend started filming, the drug dealer became suspicious and fled the scene.

The ASI said that after recovering 6 grams of cannabis bought by the complainant, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused on the basis of video and a hunt for him has been launched.