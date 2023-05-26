Mohali man awarded 10-year RI for trying to rape two-year-old

Nearly two years after a 35-year-old man tried to rape a two-year-old girl in Balongi, a local court has sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

According to case files, in July 2021, the child was playing outside her house in Balongi, Mohali, when Sagar took her to nearby bushes. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the convict, Shiv Sagar.

According to case files, in July 2021, the child was playing outside her house, when Sagar took her to nearby bushes. On finding the child missing, her mother went to look for her and caught Sagar trying to rape her. On spotting the woman, he fled the scene. He was arrested after the mother reported the matter to the Balongi police.

