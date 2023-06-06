Chandigarh: Youth to undergo 20-yr RI for raping, impregnating minor step-sister

A fast-track POCSO court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a 22-year-old man for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old step-sister in January 2021.

The minor revealed that her 22-year-old step-brother had raped her. Following this, a zero FIR was registered in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Purestock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Convicted under Section 376-3 (committing rape on a woman under 16 years) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the youth was also fined ₹70,000.

Police were alerted about the crime by the minor girl’s father, a resident of Manimajra. He had stated that he had two sons from the first marriage and a 14-year-old daughter from the second marriage.

On January 14, 2021, he took his daughter to Chakravarty Nursing Home in Panchkula, where he got to know that she was one-month pregnant.

On being coaxed, the minor revealed that her 22-year-old step-brother had raped her. Following this, a zero FIR was registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In court, the child did not support the case and was declared hostile. However, the prosecutor argued that there was medical evidence to prove the case. Hence, the prosecution’s case can still be taken into consideration to sustain the accused’s conviction.

During trial, the accused pleaded for leniency, stating that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment since 2012 and his entire career was at stake.

However, the court convicted him and ordered him to undergo 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

What the court said

“The convict by his deplorable, condemnable and heinous act has cast a blot on the pious relationship and bond between a brother and sister. Convict, being brother, had to protect his sister but instead, blinded by lust, he invaded the body and soul of his little sister. He has violated the law of land and same calls for stringent punishment for him and to settle a deterrent for alike nature depleted beings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanbir Dhaliwal Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.