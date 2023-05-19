Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man gets life term for killing wife

Karnal man gets life term for killing wife

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 19, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife by setting her ablaze in Karnal district court; also fined ?25,000 and given two-year additional jail term for non-payment.

The Karnal district court on Thursday sentenced a man to life term for the murder of his wife. While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Mohit Aggarwal also imposed a fine of 25,000 and two-year additional jail on failing to deposit the fine. As per the police investigation, the convict, Sunder Singh, had killed his wife by setting her ablaze in Faridpur village in Gharaunda block on June 2, 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of 25,000 and two-year additional jail on failing to deposit the fine.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder wife life term
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP