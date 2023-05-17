Ludhiana: 27-yr-old given life sentence for raping minor

A fast-track court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping an 18-month-old girl in February.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amarjeet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the convict, Raja Ram.

The court also ordered that the accused should not be released on parole till he completes 25 years in prison.

“Life imprisonment awarded to the convict under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) means that he shall remain incarcerated for the remainder of his natural life or till death with a rider that he shall not be released on parole at least till he has spent 25 effective years in prison,” the court said while pronouncing the judgement.

According to prosecution, the incident took place in February this year, when Ram raped an 18-month-old girl after taking her away on the pretext of playing with her. He later raped her in a secluded area near a vacant plot.

As the girl started crying loudly, he panicked and tried to dump her near the quarters. A family friend of the victim’s family saw the accused and blood soaked clothes of the victim. The accused was later arrested.

A case was registered against Ram under section 376 of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).