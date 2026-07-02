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    Man shoots wife dead in Bathinda village

    Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, executed the crime while his wife, Gurmeet Kaur, was visiting the local market at Jassi Baghwali village in Bathinda district

    Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 8:15 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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    A man allegedly shot dead his 35-year-old wife in full public view at Jassi Baghwali village in Bathinda district on Thursday.

    Deputy superintendent of police (Rural) Harvinder Singh Sra said preliminary probe revealed that the couple, who had two children, had a strained relationship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Deputy superintendent of police (Rural) Harvinder Singh Sra said preliminary probe revealed that the couple, who had two children, had a strained relationship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Police said the accused, Manjit Singh, executed the crime while his wife, Gurmeet Kaur, was visiting the local market.

    Deputy superintendent of police (Rural) Harvinder Singh Sra said preliminary probe revealed that the couple, who had two children, had a strained relationship.

    “The victim’s family has charged Manjit with the crime and our teams are working to nab him. Statements are being recorded by the Sangat police station authorities,” said the DSP, adding that further investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the crime.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Man Shoots Wife Dead In Bathinda Village
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