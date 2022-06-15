Man shot dead by neighbour over petty issue in Bathinda

A 34-year-old tailor, Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by his neighbour in Bathinda’s Rama Mandi town over a dispute over the use of a water camper.

Gurpreet and his next-door shopkeeper Satish Dua had an altercation over placing and using a water camper on Monday.

“Preliminary investigation says both parties settled the dispute. But on Tuesday they again clashed and Satish barged into Gurpreet’s shop with several other people after which Munish allegedly opened fire,” said Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal.

He said the accused Munish and his brother Satish are yet to be arrested.

The deceased suffered one bullet in his ribs. Gurpreet’s brother Harpreet also suffered minor injuries caused by the bullet shrapnel, said the DSP.

The victims belonged to Shekhu village near Talwandi Sabo.

The initial probe says the weapon used in the crime was a licenced one. Special teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, the DSP said.

Coop bank employee shot at in Zira

Ferozepur A man sustained serious injuries after he was shot at in Zira on Monday.

As per information, some unidentified persons barged into the house of Mandeep Singh, an employee of a cooperative bank, opened fire at him, and fled from the scene.

The victim was admitted to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, as his condition is stated to be critical.

Sandeep Singh Mand, DSP, Zira, said the victim apparently had an old dispute with the accused, adding that the investigation is on and a case will be registered on the basis of the statement of the victim.

Murder suspect fires at cops, flees

Ferozepur A murder suspect fled after allegedly opening fire on a police team that had gone to arrest him at a locality in Ferozepur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Identified as Baljit Singh of Mamdot in Ferozepur, the suspect was booked with seven others for a murder in April, said sources.

On Tuesday, police had raided a house at Basti Bhatia Wali to arrest him following a tip-off. As Baljit opened fire, even cops resorted to retaliatory fire, but he managed to escape, said sources.