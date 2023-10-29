News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man shot dead by robbers in Amritsar

Man shot dead by robbers in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 29, 2023 06:56 AM IST

As per information, he was going to a Jagran around 12am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when unidentified persons stopped him and told him to hand over his bag. As he refused to do so, the men opened fire at him, leaving him injured.

A 30-year-old man, who was shot by unidentified men on a bike after he refused to hand them his bag, in Anand Avenue, a posh locality in Civil Lines Area of Amritsar, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man, who was shot by unidentified men on a bike after he refused to hand them his bag, in Anand Avenue, a posh locality in Civil Lines Area of Amritsar, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 30-year-old man, who was shot by unidentified men on a bike after he refused to hand them his bag, in Anand Avenue, a posh locality in Civil Lines Area of Amritsar, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura locality.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per information, he was going to a Jagran around 12am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when unidentified persons stopped him and told him to hand over his bag. As he refused to do so, the men opened fire at him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to injuries later, said the police.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out