Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man shot dead, five injured in clash over Kaithal gurdwara control
chandigarh news

Man shot dead, five injured in clash over Kaithal gurdwara control

A man died of bullet injuries and five others were injured in a clash between two groups over succession to jathedar’s post at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Groups clashed over succession to jathedar’s post at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal on Wednesday. (Representational)

A man died of bullet injuries and five others were injured in a clash between two groups over succession to jathedar’s post at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Joga Singh of Dudhana village.

The jathedar’s post had fallen vacant after the death of gurdwara’s head priest Gopal Singh three months ago. Locals said a group of people, including Sahab Singh, Kamal Singh, Kulbir Singh, Multan Singh, illegally took control of the gurdwara on Tuesday and intended to appoint Kulbir Singh as the head priest. The devotees, on the other hand, wanted Mahender Singh as the head priest of the shrine.

On Wednesday, some devotees reached the gurdwara to clear the illegal occupation. But the accused allegedly opened fire and also attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Gurdeep Singh, a local resident, said efforts were being made to resolve the issue when the firing took place. One of the injured Ajmer Singh filed a police complaint and named 16 people for the attack.

Kaithal police station in-charge Surender Singh said the FIR has been registered against 16 people under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323-324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148, 149 (rioting) of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He said the body has been sent for the postmortem. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical. Police said some people have been detained and investigation is on.

