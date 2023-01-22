Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man shot dead in Rohtak

Man shot dead in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 08:28 PM IST

The man’s friend has gone missing, police have sent the body for post-mortem at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

A man was found shot dead at Pakasma village in Rohtak on Sunday morning. (HT File/Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A man was found dead with a bullet injury in his chest at Pakasma village here on Sunday, said police. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, 25 of Jhajjar’s Ghirawad village.

Sampla police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said they got information around 5am that a man was lying dead at Pakasma village.

“The deceased Manish Kumar had come to meet his friend Deepak alias Dhilu. Manish had a dispute with his parents over some petty issues. Deepak has been absconding since Manish’s death,” the SHO said.

He added that the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak. “A forensic team has collected evidence and started investigation into the matter. A murder case has been registered,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP