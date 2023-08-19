Estranged husband slits throat of woman’s partner in Panchkula

Furious over his estranged wife refusing to return to him, a man slit the throat of her current partner at Burj Kotia in Pinjore on Thursday. Vishnu’s former wife Kanta, 40, hailing from Bathinda and presently staying in Burj Kotia, told the police that she was earlier married to Vishnu and had five children from the marriage. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Tejram, alias Goldy, 40, a resident of Burj Kotia, is fighting for life at PGIMER.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Vishnu, who has been booked for attempt to murder.

Vishnu’s former wife Kanta, 40, hailing from Bathinda and presently staying in Burj Kotia, told the police that she was earlier married to Vishnu and had five children from the marriage.

However, she had separated from him over his alcoholism and domestic violence. Following a decision by the local panchayat, she had been staying with Tejram for the last six years. They had moved to a rented accommodation in Burj Kotia two months ago.

On Thursday, she and Goldy were sitting in their house, when Vishnu turned up around 1.10 pm and asked her to come with him. When she turned him down, he left, only to return with a blade that he attacked Goldy with and slit his throat.

As she raised the alarm, the landlord came rushing and alerted the police. Tejram was shifted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where he was referred to PGIMER due to his critical injury.

