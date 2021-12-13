Man, son booked for assaulting son-in-law outside child, women cell in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed outside the child and women cell in Rishi Nagar on Saturday after a man was allegedly assaulted by his in-laws after the couple had a matrimonial dispute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Shivam Malhotra, 31, of Neemwala Chowk, said that the accused attempted to kill him by stabbing him, however, police came to his rescue. An FIR was lodged against his father-in-law and brother-in-law, who have been identified as Sanjay Mago, and Vidhur Mago of Mohalla Bajriyan, Chauri Sadak.

The victim said he had met his wife, Mehak Mago, on February 23, 2019. Soon after their marriage, she started harassing him and his family and a the case was under investigation at the child and women cell.

Malhotra said that he had gone to the child and women cell for a hearing of the case, when the accused intercepted him on the way to the car and started assaulting him. The two fled after the cops rushed to his rescue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered under Aections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.