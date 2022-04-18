Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
chandigarh news

Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur

Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Hoshiarpur

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said.

“The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP