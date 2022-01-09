Man strangulated to death in Ludhiana

Cops on patrol to enforce night curfew stumbled upon a corpse in Jainpur village on Friday.

The unidentified victim, who appears to be in his 30s, was found lying in the bushes on Hambran Road. Police suspect that he had been strangulated to death with a plastic rope, and had been dumped on the roadside.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Didar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been beaten up before being murdered. “The body had not started decomposing, which means he was murdered recently, perhaps a day or two before the body was found.”

“The man was wearing a white printed shirt, black jacket, and blue denim jeans. We have made announcements in surrounding areas to determine the identity of the victim, but to no avail,” he said.

A murder case has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections of the Indian penal Code. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

2nd incident in four days

This is the second time in four days that an unidentified murder victim’s body has been found in the city. On January 4, a 30-year-old man was found murdered under the debris at a vacant plot in Shadi Lal Colony, Tibba.