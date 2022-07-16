Man supplying intoxicant powder to varsity students nabbed in Mohali

Police on Friday arrested a Phase 9 resident who had been allegedly supplying intoxicant power to students of various universities in Mohali.

The accused, identified as Baljinder Singh, was caught from near PUDA Bhawan in Phase 8.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said a police team, led by Phase 8 SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar, was present near PUDA Bhawan on Friday, when they saw a man acting suspiciously on noticing the police personnel. The team detained the man and on frisking him, recovered 55 gm intoxicant powder and 10 empty poly pouches from his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the DSP said Baljinder confessed to selling the powder to students at various universities in Mohali.

He was produced in court that sent him to one-day police remand. Police will seek further remand to interrogate him about the supply chain and his clients.

36-year-old caught with 107 gm heroin

Chandigarh The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Jagdeep Singh, 36, of Burail village, for possessing 107 gm heroin on Thursday. He was caught during checking near the Sector 32 A/B dividing road. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

