Man wanted in 8 crore immigration fraud arrested in Chandigarh

Wanted in nearly 300 complaints of immigration fraud amounting to ₹8 crore, Devinder Singh Gill was nabbed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police on Monday.

Gill, who also goes by the name of Devinder Thapa, was arrested from the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, while he was about to enter a CBI court in connection with a 2011 corruption case.

The EOW were on the lookout for Gill since his name cropped up during the 2018 investigation into the immigration frauds by his accomplice, Jyoti Thakur, who ran an office in Sector 43.

They both are accused of duping hundreds of people of ₹8 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. A chargesheet against Thakur has already been filed and the trial is pending before court.

The corruption case against Gill also involved former Rajpura MLA Raj Khurana. But the criminal proceedings against him were dropped after his death in 2016.

The CBI had arrested them from Khurana’s house in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on May 4, 2011, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1.5 crore from a member of the Punjab Automobile Mechanics Association.

The bribe, demanded for closing a complaint case against the association, was recovered in cash. Also, nine blank cheques for ₹15 lakh each were recovered from Gill’s car.

On Monday, Gill was arrested before he could make an appearance before the CBI court in this case. The court has now issued a notice to the EOW to produce him on September 27, when his statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is likely to be recorded in the corruption case.