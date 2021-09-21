Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man wanted in 8 crore immigration fraud arrested in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Man wanted in 8 crore immigration fraud arrested in Chandigarh

Caught from Sector-43 district courts in Chandigarh where he had arrived to appear in a 2011 corruption case
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Devinder Singh Gill and Jyoti Thakur, who ran an office in Sector 43, Chandigarh, are accused of duping hundreds of people of 8 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wanted in nearly 300 complaints of immigration fraud amounting to 8 crore, Devinder Singh Gill was nabbed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police on Monday.

Gill, who also goes by the name of Devinder Thapa, was arrested from the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, while he was about to enter a CBI court in connection with a 2011 corruption case.

The EOW were on the lookout for Gill since his name cropped up during the 2018 investigation into the immigration frauds by his accomplice, Jyoti Thakur, who ran an office in Sector 43.

They both are accused of duping hundreds of people of 8 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. A chargesheet against Thakur has already been filed and the trial is pending before court.

The corruption case against Gill also involved former Rajpura MLA Raj Khurana. But the criminal proceedings against him were dropped after his death in 2016.

RELATED STORIES

The CBI had arrested them from Khurana’s house in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on May 4, 2011, for allegedly taking a bribe of 1.5 crore from a member of the Punjab Automobile Mechanics Association.

The bribe, demanded for closing a complaint case against the association, was recovered in cash. Also, nine blank cheques for 15 lakh each were recovered from Gill’s car.

On Monday, Gill was arrested before he could make an appearance before the CBI court in this case. The court has now issued a notice to the EOW to produce him on September 27, when his statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is likely to be recorded in the corruption case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief

FOSWAC to protest in front of Chandigarh MC office over inaction

Peace march organised at Panjab University

Man on the run after raping relative at her Zirakpur house
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP