Man, who provided car to gangster Deepak Tinu after escape, arrested from Rajasthan

The Punjab Police have arrested an aide of gangster Deepak Tinu, who allegedly provided a car to the gangster after he escaped from the custody of the Mansa Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on October 1, from Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Rajasthan. The Mansa CIA unit has arrested Sarabjot from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan following the interrogation of Tinu, who is in the Punjab Police custody.

Tinu, an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, had fled from police custody on October 1. The Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case. Police claimed Pritpal had facilitated Tinu’s escape.

The Delhi Police had nabbed the gangster in Ajmer on October 19.

On Monday, the Punjab police had brought Tinu on one-day transit remand from Delhi. He was produced in Mansa court on Tuesday, which granted eight-day custody of the gangster to the Punjab Police. After presenting in the court at Mansa, Tinu was shifted to Patiala, where he is being interrogated by Anti-Gangster Task Force officials.

An official privy to the development said that the arrest was made after preliminary interrogation of Tinu, while police are investigating the involvement of other persons. “During the investigation, it was found that Sarabjot has provided a car to gangster Tinu after he had escaped from Mansa police custody,” he added.

Sarabjot was produced in the court after a medical checkup at the Mansa civil hospital on Wednesday. The court has sent Sarabjot to police custody till November 4.

Meanwhile, police also produced Tinu’s brother Bittu in the court after his two-day police remand ended on Wednesday. The court has further extended Bittu’s remand till November 4 after police submitted in the court that they want to ask more questions regarding Tinu’s escape. Bittu was arrested by Mansa police from Bhiwani in Haryana on Sunday.

