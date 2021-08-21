Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man who vandalised Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Pak gets bail

A Pakistan court on Friday granted bail to the man who vandalised the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort
By Asian News International
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A Pakistan court on Friday granted bail to the man who vandalised the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort.

According to The Express Tribune, counsel of the accused identified as Rizwan informed the court that the police completed their investigation and have recovered a hammer from his possession. The accused was arrested on Tuesday, according to Samaa TV.

The vandalism has happened for the third time in recent years. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue was also vandalised in December 2020. The nine-foot-tall structure in cold bronze was unveiled at the Lahore Fort on June 27, 2019, to mark the former ruler’s 180th death anniversary.

India had condemned the incident. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the act, saying Pakistan’s radicals have once again hurt Sikh sentiments.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, known as Lion of Punjab, was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire who ruled over Punjab for close to four decades.

