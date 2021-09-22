Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Manali: Delhi woman, son swept away in Beas while taking selfie

The mother-son duo were staying at a hotel 4km uphill Manali and had gone to the riverside to click selfie when they fell in Beas
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The deceased have been identified as Delhi woman Preeti Bhasin and her son Pulkit Bhasin, 12, who had arrived in Manali on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)

A 37-year-old woman and her son died after drowning in Beas at Bhang village, about four-kilometre uphill Manali, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Preeti Bhasin and her son Pulkit Bhasin, 12.

Both were residing at Hotel Legrand. The mother-son duo had gone to the riverside to click photographs.

The two fell into the river while clicking selfies on a rock. A hotel employee, Ravi, who saw the two drowning, jumped into the river to save them but in vain.

Ravi has also sustained injuries. The hotel staff informed the police, who along with locals launched rescue operations.

The tourists had arrived from Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were retrieved from the river 4km downstream.

Sanjeev Kumar, subdivisional police officer, said the bodies were sent to a hospital in Manali and would be handed over to the victims’ family after the autopsy.

