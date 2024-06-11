Mandeep sets up Agri King’s Knights win

Right-arm medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar’s five-wicket haul (5/35) went in vain as Trident Stallions lost to Agri King’s Knights during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium on Tuesday. Mandeep Singh showed his experience on the field and played some nice shots, hitting five boundaries and one six. (HT photo)

Riding on experienced Mandeep Singh’s brilliant 35-ball knock of 60 runs, the Knights recorded a fine 10-run win over the Stallions to add points to their kitty.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Batting first, Knights posted a daunting total of 212/8 in 20 overs. Captain Abhishek Sharma was the first casualty to Knights for three runs. The other opener Sahaj Dhawan played an impressive cameo scoring 13-ball 35 to give the Knights a flying start. Gurnoor scalped the wickets of both the openers. Sahaj hit four sixes in his knock. Mayank Gupta also came good, scoring 24 off 13 balls. But, it was Mandeep who brought stability to the Knights’ innings, scoring runs at a brisk rate. The Punjab senior team captain showed his experience on the field and played some nice shots, hitting five boundaries and one six. Gurnoor accounted for his wicket. Later, Aryan Bhatia (23 off 15) and Madhav Pathania (31 off 16) took their team past the 200-run mark. Gurnoor’s five wicket haul was the first one in the tournament.

In reply, Stallions fell short of 10 runs and lost the match. Sahil Sharma (55 off 23) and Abhay Chaudhary (29-ball 48) tried their best to get near to the target but Knights prevailed. Ashwani Kumar bowled brilliantly to scalp four wickets, giving away 21 runs. Ayush Goyal too did well by taking three wickets, leaking 46 runs.

BLV Blasters’ second win

In the second match played in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup on Tuesday, BLV Blasters got their second consecutive win and defeated Intersoft Titans by 7 wickets with 7 balls to spare in a low-scoring match. In reply to Intersoft Titans’ 156/9, BLV Blasters scored 158/3 to register a win. Harnoor Pannu scored match-winning 54 off 49 balls for the winning team.