Mandeep Sidhu is new Ludhiana police commissioner

Mandeep Singh Sidhu was deputed as the new police commissioner of Ludhiana on Saturday. He was previously serving as senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sangrur.

Sidhu had earlier served in Ludhiana as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) and in Patiala as SSP. Sidhu said he will assume office on Tuesday.

He is replacing Kaustubh Sharma, who has been transferred as inspector general, Ludhiana range. Sharma had assumed charge as Ludhiana police commissioner on October 8. He also has additional charge of inspector general of human rights, Punjab.

SPS Parmar, who was IG of Ludhiana range, has been transferred as IG Bathinda Range.

Increased cases of snatching, burglaries and robberies, besides traffic congestion and unsolved cases of theft executed by domestic helps, are the major challenges before the new police commissioner.