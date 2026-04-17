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Mandi incident: Victim’s family seeks death penalty for accused

The 19-year-old victim, a college student, was brutally murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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Grieving father of the 19-year-old girl murdered in Mandi has demanded death penalty for the accused.

Deceased Siya Gularia (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“We have lost our daughter and we should be given justice. He (the accused) should receive the death penalty. We want the truth to emerge regarding why she was brutally killed in this manner,” said the girl’s father Joginder Singh, a truck driver who works in Baddi (Solan).

The 19-year-old victim, a college student, was brutally murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district. The victim, identified as Siya Guleria, of Nain village, was on her way to college. According to reports, an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle. He also stabbed her multiple times in the neck and arm, causing her to collapse and die on the spot. He was later arrested and a murder case was registered against him.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who met the family members at Nain village on Thursday, said, “Everyone here is in shock. They are unable to understand why this happened. So far, we have learnt that apparently the accused was a drug addict and took this step, but many questions remain unanswered.”

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the accused Vikas Patiyal, for four more days, said Vinod Kumar, Mandi superintendent of police, adding that investigation in the matter is underway. 

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mandi incident: Victim’s family seeks death penalty for accused
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mandi incident: Victim’s family seeks death penalty for accused
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