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Mann announces free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for NEET aspirants

Mann announces free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for NEET aspirants

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government has decided to waive the fare for all students travelling in Punjab Roadways buses to reach their respective centres for the NEET UG re-examination to be held on June 21.

Mann announces free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for NEET aspirants

"Many poor students take the NEET exam. They don't even have the money to pay for the fare to get to the exam centre.

"When Kejriwal spoke to the NEET students recently, they requested help... Therefore, the Punjab government has decided to waive the fare for all students taking the NEET exam in all Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21 and 22. Show your admit card and you won't be charged a ticket," Mann said in a post on X in Punjabi.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

Following complaints from NEET aspirants about financial difficulties and mental stress after the exam was cancelled, A national convener Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would request Punjab Chief Minister Mann to make bus travel free for the candidates in the state on the day of re-examination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann announces free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for NEET aspirants
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann announces free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for NEET aspirants
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