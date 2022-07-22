Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers

Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers.

Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state. “It is my guarantee to the people of the state that we will not allow anyone to disturb hard earned peace in state and every effort will be made to maintain peace and communal harmony in Punjab by making it free from gangsters and drug smugglers,” the CM said in a video message after a meeting with director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, AGTF chief Pramod Ban and several other officers.

The CM alleged that these gangsters and drug peddlers were patronised by the previous governments. “Under the protection of Akalis and the Congress, these gangsters and drug peddlers had a free run in the state because their masters used them for their vested political interests,” he charged.

Mann said that after assuming charge of the office, his government accorded top priority to free Punjab from gangsters and drug smugglers, adding, that the day is not far when all of them will be behind the bars. The action of Punjab Police on Wednesday was in consonance with the zero-tolerance policy of the state government against gangsters and anti-social elements, he said, adding that the action by Punjab Police has made every Punjabi feel proud. Yadav and Ban apprised the chief minister about the entire operation.

Efforts to extradite Goldy Brar on, says DGP

Yadav later said that the Punjab Police are making efforts to extradite Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed the responsibility for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

He also did not rule out the possibility of the AK-47 rifle recovered from the two gangsters after an encounter in Amritsar being the same weapon used in the killing of the singer. Police had recovered one AK-47 rifle and two pistols after Wednesday’s operation.

“There is a high degree of possibility for the same, but we can say with certainty only after getting its forensic examination report,” he said on being asked by journalists whether the AK-47 rifle, which was recovered from the two gangsters, was the same weapon used in Moose Wala’s murder.