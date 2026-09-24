‘Mann da Munafa’ just rebranding of SAD’s welfare schemes: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday questioned the AAP government’s ‘Mann da Munafa’ claims, saying it was nothing but a rebranding of social welfare benefits extended to people by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir claimed that the current administration has systematically diluted these provisions, noting a reduction in grain allocations from 30 kg to 5 kg alongside a shrinking beneficiary base. (HT)

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Addressing a rally in Jandiala Guru during the party’s “Punjab Bachao” campaign, Sukhbir asserted that key welfare initiatives, such as the ‘aata-dal’ scheme, shagun scheme, old-age pensions and free pilgrimage tours, were originally launched by Badal.

He claimed that the current administration has systematically diluted these provisions, noting a reduction in grain allocations from 30 kg to 5 kg alongside a shrinking beneficiary base. He accused the government of shutting down student bicycle distributions, sports initiatives, clean water plants, and local service centres (suvidha and sanjh kendras).

He criticised the government for “deteriorating law-and-order situation” in the state, pointing to “security lapses, rising crime rates, and administrative corruption”. He also targeted political opponents, alleging covert ties between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and rival outfits like Waris Punjab De. Laying out his action plan if the SAD is voted to power, Sukhbir promised enhanced welfare benefits. These include 50 kg wheat allocations, an increased shagun grant of ₹1 lakh, and monthly old-age pensions raised to ₹3,100. He further pledged tubewell connections for unserviced farmers, district-level skill universities and entrepreneurship loans for youth.

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