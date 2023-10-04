Mann elected CM by Punjabis, shouldn’t depend on outside CM for inaugurations: Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday flayed the state government for its alleged desperation to seek credit for acts which are otherwise part of the government’s duty.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (File)

He said the people of the state have elected Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister and he should not depend on an “outside CM” for inaugurating welfare schemes. His remarks came a day after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Patiala for the launch of the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ mission aimed at rejuvenating government hospitals in Punjab. Kejriwal along with Mann also launched an intensive care unit and other facilities at Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala.

Jakhar accused the Bhagwant Mann government of playing a “cruel joke” on Punjabis in the name of ‘Sehatmand Punjab’. All the AAP dispensation had to showcase in the name of ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ was a 10-bed refurbished hospital ward, the BJP leader alleged.

Jakhar said a cancer hospital was set up in Mohali during the Prime Minister’s visit without any unnecessary fanfare. Also, recently a tender has been floated for a 100-bed PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur without any major event or credit seeking exercise by anyone, said Jakhar.

