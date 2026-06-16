Mann felicitates UPSC achievers from state, backs quality education

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday felicitated 16 candidates from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination 2025 and said their success reflects the growing strength of the state’s education system and the immense potential of its youth.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the 16 candidates from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination 2025. (HT)

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In an interaction with them at Punjab Bhawan, Mann said it is heartening to see young men and women from ordinary families securing some of the country’s most coveted positions through sheer hard work, talent and determination.

Highlighting the outstanding performance of the girls and young women in competitive examinations, he said their achievements are a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment and proof that equal opportunities enable daughters to excel in every field.

Mann said the government is continuously working to ensure quality education and equal opportunities for every child, with the dream of seeing more youngsters from Punjab rise to high and prestigious positions in public service and beyond.

According to an official statement, Mann said, “Today, I had the privilege of specially felicitating the bright candidates who have brought pride to Punjab by clearing the prestigious UPSC 2025 examination. I had a very meaningful and constructive interaction with these young achievers.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said their hard work, dedication and perseverance serve as a great source of inspiration for other youth as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said their hard work, dedication and perseverance serve as a great source of inspiration for other youth as well. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am fully confident that they will serve the nation and Punjab with honesty, commitment and sincerity in the years to come. It is our dream to see more young people occupying high and prestigious positions, and the AAP government is continuously working towards turning this dream into reality,” he said.

Interacting with the newly selected officers, Mann said, “Punjab’s youth are making the state proud through their remarkable achievements. These officers have cracked the prestigious UPSC examination and brought glory not only to Punjab but also to their parents.” He said their success reflects the immense potential of the state’s students and the positive changes taking place in the education sector.

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Urging parents to trust their children and support their aspirations, the chief minister said that every child possesses unique abilities and talents that must be nurtured instead of being burdened with expectations that do not align with their interests.

“Parents should identify and encourage the strengths of their children rather than forcing them into career paths that may not suit them. When children receive confidence and support from their families, they are able to perform at their best and realise their true potential,” he said.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha was also present on the occasion.