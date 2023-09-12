Mann first leader to start reverse trend of bringing foreign tourists to state: Comedians

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday praised chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for the work being done by them to promote Punjab as a tourism hub. Comedian Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with tourism summit participants in Mohali on Monday. (HT photo)

Speaking at the tourism summit, Kapil, while addressing the CM as his “elder brother” and “mentor”, said, “Bhagwant Mann is working hard for the betterment of Punjab, and I am proud of you. I thank you for making me a part of ‘Rangla Punjab’ initiative.” He also thanked the government and officers saying that it was due to their efforts that people were getting to know about beautiful places in Punjab. When the chief minister sought his help to promote the proposed film city in the state, Kapil readily offered his services and assured all help.

Another comedian, Sunil Paul, cracked a few jokes. “You take stand-up comedians seriously and make them chief ministers,” he told the audience, sparking guffaws around the auditorium. He also said Mann was the first leader of the state to start the reverse trend of bringing people from other countries by promoting tourism. Comedian Ehsaan Quraishi was also present on the dais.

Filmmaker Bobby Bedi, best known as the producer of Bandit Queen and Fire, said that Punjab was the cradle of the entertainment industry as a number of ace filmmakers, actors and others were born here. “Punjab is the gateway to most beautiful destinations in the country adding that the beautiful geographical locations attract the filmmakers. This effort of the state government will go a long way in the tourism sector in the state,” he added. ITC managing director Sameer MC and Ramoji Film city vice president EV Rao also spoke at the inaugural event.