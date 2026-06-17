Mann hands over appointment letters to 523 health department recruits

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 523 newly recruited employees in the health and family welfare department.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hands over an appointment letter to a youth in Punjab. (PTI)

Addressing the appointees at Vikas Bhawan, Mohali, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had provided 67,563 government jobs since taking office in 2022 through a completely merit-based and transparent process. He claimed that under previous governments, public sector jobs had effectively become inaccessible to ordinary families as recruitment was often influenced by recommendations and money power.

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“Government jobs had become a dream for many deserving youths. Jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees, leaving no opportunity for candidates from ordinary backgrounds. We have completely changed that system,” Mann said. He added that every appointment under his government had been made strictly on merit and that nobody faced legal challenges.

The CM said the latest recruitment drive included 178 medical officers, 99 staff nurses, 124 multi-purpose health workers (male), 64 multi-purpose health workers (female), 24 dental teaching faculty members, 23 ayurvedic teaching faculty members and other support staff.

Highlighting the government’s healthcare initiatives, he said Punjab’s network of 990 Aam Aadmi Clinics had transformed primary healthcare services by providing 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost.

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{{^usCountry}} On recruitment and examination reforms, Mann claimed Punjab had maintained a clean record, with no examination paper leaks reported during the last four-and-a-half years. Cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On recruitment and examination reforms, Mann claimed Punjab had maintained a clean record, with no examination paper leaks reported during the last four-and-a-half years. Cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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Group C&D women employees to

be posted within 40 km from home

In a relief for women government employees across the state, Mann announced that women employees belonging to Group C and D categories, including staff nurses, women police personnel and other eligible employees, will be posted within a maximum radius of 40 km from their homes after completion of their probation period.

Describing the decision as a historic employee-friendly initiative aimed at improving the work-life balance of women employees, the CM said that the decision will benefit thousands of women employees serving in various departments across the state. He said that directions have been issued to prepare the framework for implementation of this initiative.

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