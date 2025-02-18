Mann inspects govt complexes, assures support to US deportees

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex in Sardulgarh (Mansa) on Tuesday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex in Sardulgarh (Mansa) on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The visit aimed at ensuring a smooth, hassle-free delivery of citizen-centric services. During the visit, Mann interacted with locals, receiving positive feedback on government services. He clarified that the inspections were not for fault-finding but to improve office operations and ensure efficiency. The CM also inspected the ongoing work at the under-construction hospital coming up in the area. In Sardulgarh, Mann highlighted the government’s focus on sectors like health, education, power, employment, and infrastructure development.

On the issue of deportees, Mann said the state government stands by those who have been recently deported from the US. He said the state government will provide them with opportunities for rehabilitation.