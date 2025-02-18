Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mann inspects govt complexes, assures support to US deportees

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Feb 18, 2025 08:00 PM IST

On the issue of deportees, Mann said the state government stands by those who have been recently deported from the US. He said the state government will provide them with opportunities for rehabilitation.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex in Sardulgarh (Mansa) on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex in Sardulgarh (Mansa) on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub-Tehsil Complex in Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex in Sardulgarh (Mansa) on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The visit aimed at ensuring a smooth, hassle-free delivery of citizen-centric services. During the visit, Mann interacted with locals, receiving positive feedback on government services. He clarified that the inspections were not for fault-finding but to improve office operations and ensure efficiency. The CM also inspected the ongoing work at the under-construction hospital coming up in the area. In Sardulgarh, Mann highlighted the government’s focus on sectors like health, education, power, employment, and infrastructure development.

On the issue of deportees, Mann said the state government stands by those who have been recently deported from the US. He said the state government will provide them with opportunities for rehabilitation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On