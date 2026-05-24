Mann, Kejriwal meet Sanjeev Arora in Gurugram jail

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met jailed minister Sanjeev Arora in Gurugram on Saturday. Arora is in judicial custody in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram in an alleged ₹100-crore money-laundering case.

A Gurugram court sent him to judicial custody for two weeks on May 19, following the completion of his two-day extended remand. (X)

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A Gurugram court sent him to judicial custody for two weeks on May 19, following the completion of his two-day extended remand.

Mann and Kejriwal reached the Bhondsi jail at around 2pm to meet Arora, and the meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, party sources said.

Police made heavy security arrangements following Mann and Kejriwal’s visit. The 62-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 9 from his official residence in Chandigarh after raids related to an alleged ₹100 crore GST fraud-linked money-laundering case.

The ED alleged its case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd (HSRL), linked entities and Arora, who was the “beneficial owner and controller” of the company, along with his family members. The ED told the court that during the 2023-24 financial year, the company sold mobile phones worth ₹157.12 crore to several local and overseas entities, and Arora, as the CMD, was responsible for the company’s business conduct, which involved alleged illicit transactions.

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{{^usCountry}} ED alleged that the company, in connivance with its directors, employees and linked persons, used “a network of shell entities” to generate “fake” purchase invoices and to show “bogus” sales and exports. The company, however, has denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED alleged that the company, in connivance with its directors, employees and linked persons, used “a network of shell entities” to generate “fake” purchase invoices and to show “bogus” sales and exports. The company, however, has denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

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It is alleged that Arora purchased property worth crores of rupees in Gurugram, involving suspicious transactions. The ED claimed that the raids yielded crucial documents related to financial transactions and suspicious investments. Arora is accused of routing money through shell companies and purchasing benami properties. Following the ED action against Arora, the AAP had slammed the Centre, accusing it of misusing central agencies to scare party leaders into joining the BJP. While Arora’s portfolios have been re-allotted to three other ministers, he continues to be a minister in the Bhagwant Mann cabinet. Arora’s next hearing is on June 1.

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